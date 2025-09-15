How to improve productivity at work

Creating a healthier workspace is essential for maintaining productivity and well-being. Ergonomics, the science of designing a workplace that fits the user's needs, plays a crucial role in this. By making small adjustments to your workspace, you can reduce strain on your body and improve comfort. This guide provides five practical ergonomic tips to help you set up a healthier work environment, whether you're working from home or in an office setting.

Tip 1 Adjust your chair height Ensuring your chair is at the right height is key to good posture. Your feet should rest flat on the floor, with knees bent at 90-degree angle. This position helps distribute weight evenly and alleviates pressure from your lower back. If needed, use a footrest to maintain this alignment. A properly adjusted chair can prevent discomfort and long-term health issues caused by poor posture.

Tip 2 Position your monitor correctly The placement of your monitor also matters a lot when it comes to eye strain and neck pain. The top of the screen should be at or slightly below eye level, about an arm's length away from you. This setup encourages you to keep your head in a neutral position while working. Adjusting monitor height/distance can minimize fatigue during long hours of computer use.

Tip 3 Use an ergonomic keyboard and mouse An ergonomic keyboard and mouse can be a game-changer. Not only do they feel good to use, but they also help minimize strain on your wrists and hands by allowing your hands to rest naturally. Look for split keyboards or those with adjustable angles so that you can type comfortably without bending your wrists awkwardly. Get a mouse that fits your hand comfortably too.

Tip 4 Incorporate movement into your routine Sitting for long hours can cause problems like back pain and poor circulation. It is important to include movement in your daily routine to combat these effects. Get up every 30 minutes, stretch frequently or take short walks around the office or home workspace during the day to keep muscles active.