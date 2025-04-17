How to care for indoor succulents during winter
Indoor succulents can be a lovely addition to any home, particularly during the winter.
These hardy plants are known for their water-retaining capabilities, making them somewhat easy to care for.
However, they do need certain care to flourish indoors when the temperature dips.
Knowing how to modify their surroundings and care regimen is essential to keep them healthy throughout the chilly season.
Light adjustment
Adjusting light exposure
During winter, natural light levels drop significantly. Succulents need plenty of sunlight to keep their colors and growth patterns vibrant.
Place your succulents near south or east-facing windows where they can get maximum sunlight exposure.
If the natural light isn't enough, consider using grow lights for about six hours daily to meet their needs.
Water regulation
Regulating watering schedule
Succulents need less water in winter due to slower growth rates, and reduced evaporation from cooler temperatures.
Overwatering can lead to root rot, a common issue during this season.
Allow the soil to dry out completely between watering sessions, which might mean watering only once every two weeks, or even less frequently, depending on your home's humidity levels.
Humidity control
Maintaining proper humidity levels
Indoor heating systems tend to suck humidity out of the air, which can also affect the health of your succulents.
Try to maintain around 40% humidity by using a humidifier or placing a shallow tray of water near your plants.
Avoid misting succulents directly as the excess moisture on leaves can lead to fungal problems.
Temperature management
Ensuring adequate temperature conditions
Succulents enjoy temperatures between 15 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit and 75 degrees Fahrenheit).
Avoid placing them near cold drafts or direct heat sources like radiators, which could put the plants under stress.
A consistent indoor temperature will help avoid shock and ensure steady growth all through the winter months.
Soil selection
Choosing suitable potting mixes
The right potting mix is crucial for succulent health in winter, as indoor conditions reduce evaporation rates.
This makes drainage a key concern, contrasting with outdoor summer conditions where air circulation naturally aids soil drying.
Selecting an appropriate mix prevents potential issues by ensuring the soil dries adequately between waterings, based on the specific needs of your indoor environment.