We all know that jam is a versatile ingredient, but how many of us really use it beyond the good old toast? Jam's sweet, fruity flavor is a great addition to a number of dishes, making them taste and look better. If you want to add a twist to your breakfast, or make a unique dessert, jam has you covered. Here are five creative ways to use jam.

Tip 1 Add jam to your yogurt parfait Layering jam in a yogurt parfait adds both color and flavor. Start with a layer of yogurt, followed by granola, and add a spoonful of your favorite jam. Repeat the layers until you reach the top of your glass/bowl. The sweetness of jam complements the tanginess of yogurt and the crunchiness of granola, making a delightful mix perfect for breakfast or as a snack.

Tip 2 Use jam as salad dressing base Jam makes an excellent base for salad dressings. Mix two tablespoons of jam with olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper for a quick vinaigrette. This dressing goes well with green salads or fruit salads, lending the sweetness without overpowering flavors. Experiment with different types of jams like raspberry or apricot to find your favorite combination.

Tip 3 Create savory glazes for vegetables Transform roasted vegetables by glazing them with jam while cooking. Mix one part jam with one part balsamic vinegar and brush over vegetables before roasting them in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius (approximately 400 degrees Fahrenheit). The heat caramelizes the sugars in the glaze, giving vegetables like carrots or Brussels sprouts an appealing sheen and enhanced flavor profile.

Tip 4 Make homemade fruit popsicles For refreshing homemade popsicles, blend together equal parts fruit juice and water along with two tablespoons of any berry-flavored jam per cup mixture used. Then, pour into molds and freeze until solidified completely, usually about four hours. These popsicles offer natural sweetness from both juice content and added depth, thanks largely to the presence within each bite-sized piece itself.