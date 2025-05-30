Must-try local breakfasts from Bihar
Bihar, an eastern state of India, is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse culinary traditions.
From popular dishes like litti chokha, many know the state's culinary delights.
But, Bihar also has some lesser-known, yet delicious breakfast options.
These hidden gems reflect the local flavors and ingredients that make Bihari cuisine unique.
Here are some breakfast treasures to explore.
Sattu paratha
Sattu paratha delight
Sattu paratha is a nutritious flatbread made from roasted gram flour mixed with spices. This dish is often enjoyed with curd or pickles, providing a balanced meal to kickstart the day.
The sattu filling is seasoned with cumin, coriander, and green chilies, giving it a flavorful punch.
Known for its high protein content, sattu paratha is not only tasty but also keeps you full for longer periods.
Chana ghugni
Chana ghugni flavor
Chana ghugni makes for an excellent breakfast option in Bihar.
This spicy chickpea curry is made by cooking chickpeas with onions, tomatoes, and an array of spices such as turmeric and garam masala.
The result is a burst of flavors in every bite. You can have it with puris or on its own as a hearty meal.
Chana ghugni shows how simple ingredients can be turned into something extraordinary.
Dahi chura
Dahi chura simplicity
Combining flattened rice (chura) with yogurt (dahi), dahi chura makes for an effortless yet filling breakfast dish.
Usually topped with jaggery or sugar for sweetness, and occasionally, seasonal fruits such as bananas or mangoes, dahi chura offers nutrition and taste in one bowl.
This dish just goes on to show how traditional ingredients come together seamlessly to create wholesome meals.
Thekua treat
Thekua sweetness
While thekua is usually made during festivals, it is also an indulgent breakfast treat in Bihar homes all year long because of its sweetness as wheat flour combined with jaggery syrup is deep-fried to golden perfection.
With notes of cardamom elevating flavors and crunchiness through frying techniques perfected by generations of cooks, inherited recipes keep authenticity alive today.