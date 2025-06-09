Top cycling routes for every rider
What's the story
Exploring Africa on two wheels is the best way to experience the continent's diverse landscapes and vibrant cultures.
From the coastal roads to the rugged mountain paths, biking through Africa lets you immerse yourself in local life and discover hidden gems.
However, whether you're a seasoned cyclist or a casual rider, knowing the best routes and tips can enhance your journey across this vast land.
Garden Route
Discover South Africa's Garden Route
If you are a fan of coastlines and forests, South Africa's Garden Route should be on your must-visit list.
Spanning over 200 kilometers, the route provides cyclists mind-blowing views of the Indian Ocean and leads to amazing towns such as Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.
The well-marked route is open to riders of all levels. Just be ready to face weather changes while riding on this path.
Atlas Mountains
Cycle through Morocco's Atlas Mountains
Morocco's Atlas Mountains provide a difficult yet rewarding cycle. The rough terrain demands some degree of fitness, but the panoramic views are worth every pedal.
Riders could explore traditional Berber villages on the way, learning about local customs and lifestyles.
It's best to plan your trip during springs or autumns when the temperatures are moderate.
Namib Desert
Explore Namibia's desert landscapes
Namibia provides the perfect desert landscapes for adventurous cyclists.
The Namib Desert has vast open spaces dotted with dramatic dunes, making the ride feel like a scene out of a sci-fi movie.
Cyclists should carry plenty of water supplies as resources are scarce in this arid region.
Joining a guided tour would ensure added safety and knowledge about this incredible environment.
Coastal trails
Experience Tanzania's coastal trails
Tanzania's coastal trails provide a combination of beachside rides and cultural experiences.
Leaving from Dar es Salaam, cyclists can take paths that lead them through fishing villages, where they can meet locals absorbed in their daily chores like fishing or crafting traditional goods.
The flat terrain makes these trails ideal for all skill levels, and you can enjoy fresh produce from local markets on the way.
Safety tips
Tips for biking across Africa safely
When biking across Africa, safety comes first.
Wear helmets and reflective clothing to make yourself more visible on roads you share with vehicles or near wildlife crossings.
Carry tire repair kits and make sure you have reliable navigation devices, as cellular coverage can be fickle.
Dress modestly to respect local customs, especially in rural areas where traditions hold significance among communities you'll meet.