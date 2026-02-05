How to perform bird dog exercise 

The bird dog exercise is a simple yet effective movement that can improve your back stability and core strength. It involves extending opposite arms and legs while maintaining balance, making it a great exercise for beginners. By practicing this movement regularly, you can improve your posture and reduce the risk of back pain. Here's how you can perform the bird dog exercise correctly to reap its benefits.

Tip 1 Proper form is key Maintaining proper form during the bird dog exercise is essential to avoid injury and maximize benefits. Start on all fours with hands directly under shoulders and knees under hips. Keep your back flat and avoid arching or sagging. Engage your core muscles to maintain stability throughout the movement.

Tip 2 Focus on balance Balance is key to the bird dog exercise. Extend one arm forward while extending the opposite leg backward, keeping both parallel to the ground. Hold this position for a few seconds before returning to the starting position. Concentrate on keeping your hips level to avoid shifting weight from one side to the other.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Engage your core muscles Engaging your core muscles is key to getting the most out of this exercise. By activating these muscles, you can keep your spine neutral and avoid unnecessary strain on your lower back. This not only helps you perform the movement correctly but also minimizes the risk of injury. So, make sure to engage your core throughout the exercise for maximum benefit.

Advertisement