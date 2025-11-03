Jacket layering 101: Styling tips you'll love

Bollywood has always been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion, and its stars' jacket layering tricks are no different. From casual outings to red carpet events, these tricks have been a part of many iconic looks. They give us a glimpse of how we can elevate our own style with simple yet effective layering techniques. Here are some practical insights into these timeless tricks that can add flair to any outfit.

Texture play The art of pairing textures Pairing different textures can take your jacket layering game to the next level. Think leather jackets with denim or cotton shirts for a stylish contrast. This trick is often seen in Bollywood, where actors mix materials to add depth and interest to their outfits. Not only does this trick make the look more dynamic, but it also gives you a chance to play with different fabrics and their textures.

Neutral balance Layering with neutral tones Neutral tones are essential to jacket layering, as they provide a subtle backdrop for the rest of the outfit. Celebrities often opt for black, white, beige, or gray jackets to go with colorful or patterned clothes. This trick not only makes the outfit look cohesive but also allows the wearer to experiment with bold colors without overwhelming the look.

Bold focus Statement jackets as focal points A statement jacket can be the focal point of any outfit, just like in Bollywood. Be it an embroidered jacket or one with unique prints, these pieces draw attention and make even the simplest of outfits stand out. By keeping the rest of the outfit simple, you can let the jacket take center stage while still looking balanced.

Style fusion Mixing formal and casual styles Mixing formal and casual styles is a go-to trick for many Bollywood stars. A casual tee under a formal blazer or a pair of jeans with an elegant coat can make for a sophisticated yet relaxed look. This trick gives you the best of both worlds, allowing you to dress up for different occasions without compromising on comfort.