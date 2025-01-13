Bone density: Strength training vs. trail running
What's the story
Strong bones are essential for a healthy life, particularly as we get older.
Two of the most common exercises recommended for bone strength are strength training and trail running.
Each offers unique benefits and can be highly effective in maintaining or improving bone health.
Read on to discover the advantages of each exercise and learn how they can help you build stronger bones.
Strength benefits
Strength training enhances bone density
Strength training, aka resistance training, means lifting weights or using resistance bands.
It is the most effective way to trigger bone growth and increase bone density, especially in the spine and hips.
Doing these exercises two to three times a week can improve bone density by up to 3% over six months.
It's good for everyone, but especially important for postmenopausal women who have a higher risk of osteoporosis.
Running impact
Trail running builds bone through impact
Trail running benefits bone health in a way strength training doesn't.
The repeated impact of running on uneven surfaces stresses the bones, prompting them to adapt by increasing bone mass.
This activity particularly benefits lower body bones (femur and tibia).
Regular trail runners can expect a significant increase in leg bone density—between two and five percent—within a year. If you want strong legs, this is the way to go!
Activity combo
Combining activities for optimal results
If you want to optimize your bone health, a combination of strength training and trail running could be your secret weapon.
The contrast between high-impact exercises (running) and muscle-strengthening activities (weight lifting) offers a balanced workout, targeting different areas of the skeleton.
This not only boosts bone density but also improves overall fitness, balance, and muscle strength.
Nutritional support
Nutrition plays a crucial role
Proper nutrition is essential for bone health, requiring a diet high in calcium and vitamin D.
Adults need a minimum of 1,000 mg of calcium and 600 IU of vitamin D per day, with higher recommendations for individuals over 50 and 70.
Key sources like dairy, leafy greens, fish (sardines or salmon), nuts, and fortified foods help maintain bone density in conjunction with physical activity.
Safety first
Safety tips for starting new exercises
Before starting a new exercise regimen for bone density, consult a healthcare provider or fitness professional.
They can ensure that the program is safe and suitable for your specific health conditions.
Wearing appropriate footwear, warming up properly, and gradually increasing the intensity of your exercises can help prevent injuries.
Remember, everyone's fitness journey is unique, and what works best for you might be different from what works for others.