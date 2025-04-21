5 natural ways to clean your indoor plants
Indoor plants can flourish with the right care, and using natural cleaners is an efficient way to keep them healthy.
These cleaners help remove dust, pests, and other unwanted elements from plant leaves without damaging them.
By including these natural solutions in your plant care routine, you can enhance the growth and appearance of your indoor greenery.
Here are five natural cleaners that can boost your indoor plants.
Vinegar mix
Vinegar solution for shine
A vinegar solution makes for a simple yet effective cleaner for plant leaves.
Mix one part vinegar with 10 parts water to prepare a gentle cleaning solution.
This mixture helps remove dust and grime from the leaves, while adding a subtle shine.
However, be careful with how much you use this solution, as too much vinegar can harm the plants.
Baking soda use
Baking soda for pest control
We all know baking soda for its pest control properties when it comes to indoor plants.
Mixing one teaspoon of baking soda with one liter of water creates a mild fungicide. This prevents fungal infections on the plant leaves.
Spraying this solution on affected areas can deter pests without damaging the plant itself.
Lemon juice application
Lemon juice for freshness
Lemon juice is a natural cleaner and it freshens up the plant leaves by removing dirt and debris effectively.
Simply dilute lemon juice in water (one part lemon juice and three parts water) before applying it gently on the leaves with a soft cloth or spray bottle.
This not only cleans but also gives off a pleasant citrus scent.
Neem oil use
Neem oil as an insect repellent
Neem oil makes for an excellent insect repellent for indoor plants, thanks to its natural properties that keep common pests such as aphids and spider mites away.
Mixing two tablespoons of neem oil in one liter of water makes for a great spray.
This mixture keeps insects at bay and promotes healthier foliage.
Castile soap mix
Castile soap solution for cleaning
Castile soap provides another gentle cleaning option for indoor plants, as it removes dirt without harming them chemically or physically.
When used correctly in small amounts mixed into warm water (one tablespoon per liter), it works wonders.
Applying it via spray bottle ensures all leaf surfaces are covered where most needed, frequently throughout regular maintenance routines over time.