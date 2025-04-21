Traditions that make Swedish weddings so enjoyable
Swedish weddings are laden with customs that bless and bind brides in the most unique ways.
These traditions, which are steeped in history, give a peek into the cultural fabric of Sweden.
From symbolic gestures to mindful rituals, every element has an important role to play in the wedding ceremony.
Learning about these traditions gives us the answer to how Swedes celebrate love and commitment.
Bridal crown
The bridal crown tradition
In Sweden, brides traditionally wear a crown on their wedding day. The crown signifies purity and innocence.
The crown is usually made of myrtle leaves or flowers and can be lent from the church or handed down from the previous generations.
Wearing this crown is an honor and adds a royal touch to the bride's look.
Coins tradition
Coins in shoes for good fortune
A unique Swedish tradition includes putting coins in the bride's shoes for good fortune.
A silver coin from her father is put in her left shoe, while her right shoe gets a gold coin from her mother.
The gesture symbolizes financial prosperity and parental blessings as she steps into married life.
Three rings
Three rings symbolizing love stages
Traditionally, Swedish brides receive three rings—one for engagement, one for marriage, and one symbolizing motherhood.
These rings signify different stages of love and commitment through the journey of life with their partner.
Each of these rings has its own significance, marking important milestones within the relationship.
Toasts tradition
Toasts with songs during reception
Swedish wedding receptions also have guests singing songs before toasting for the couple's happiness.
The energetic tradition gets everyone joining in the celebration. It creates an atmosphere of joyfulness as the family and friends gather around.
They celebrate newlyweds' union through music-filled moments from all the guests alike.