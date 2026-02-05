Bottle gourd + peanuts: Quirky but a must-try combo

Bottle gourd and peanuts are two ingredients that are commonly used in Indian vegetarian meals. While the former is known for its high water content and low calories, the latter is packed with protein and healthy fats. Together, they make a nutritious combination that can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five Indian vegetarian meals that use bottle gourd and peanuts, highlighting their versatility and health benefits.

Dish 1 Bottle gourd peanut curry Bottle gourd peanut curry is a delicious dish that combines the mild flavor of bottle gourd with the rich taste of peanuts. The dish is prepared by cooking chopped bottle gourd with ground peanuts, spices such as turmeric, cumin, and coriander. The creamy texture of the peanuts makes it a delightful dish to have with rice or roti. It is not just tasty but also nutritious, thanks to the vitamins in bottle gourd and protein in peanuts.

Dish 2 Lauki chana dal Lauki chana dal is a staple in many Indian households. This dish combines grated bottle gourd with chana dal (split chickpeas) to make a wholesome meal. Peanuts can be added to enhance the flavor and nutritional value. The combination of lentils and bottle gourd provides protein and fiber, while peanuts add healthy fats. This dish is easy to digest and ideal for anyone looking for a light yet filling meal.

Dish 3 Stuffed bottle gourd rings Stuffed bottle gourd rings offer an innovative way to savor these ingredients together. Slices of bottle gourd are hollowed out and filled with a mix of crushed peanuts, spices, and herbs before being baked or pan-fried until golden brown. These rings serve as an appetizing snack or side dish that delivers a punch of flavor without overwhelming the palate.

Dish 4 Peanut lauki sabzi Peanut lauki sabzi is another simple yet flavorful dish where diced pieces of lauki (bottle gourd) are cooked along with roasted groundnut powder, along with basic spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and others. It goes well when served hot over plain steamed rice or chapatis alike, making it versatile enough to be included in everyday meals.