Brown rice v/s pearl barley: Comparing their nutrition

Brown rice and pearl barley are two popular whole grains that are highly nutritious. Both of them are packed with essential nutrients, but they do differ in their specific health benefits. Knowing these differences can help you make the right dietary choices according to your nutritional needs and preferences. Here, we look at the nutrition profiles of brown rice and pearl barley.

#1 Fiber content comparison Brown rice is an excellent source of dietary fiber, giving approximately three and a half grams per cup (cooked). This fiber promotes digestion and keeps you healthy and fit by making you feel fuller. Pearl barley beats brown rice here, with around six grams of fiber per cup (cooked). The added fiber in pearl barley can benefit those looking to improve gut health or control cholesterol.

#2 Vitamin presence Both brown rice and pearl barley are packed with essential vitamins, but they differ in concentration. Brown rice is especially rich in B vitamins like thiamine (B1) and niacin (B3), which are crucial for energy metabolism. Pearl barley also has B vitamins but comes with the added benefit of higher vitamin E levels, an antioxidant that supports skin health and immune function.

#3 Mineral composition differences Minerals are crucial for a number of bodily functions, and both the grains are rich in them. Brown rice is an excellent source of magnesium, phosphorus, and selenium—minerals that are essential for bone health and metabolic functions. Meanwhile, pearl barley offers more iron than brown rice; iron is important for the transport of oxygen in the body.