Want a stylish home on a budget? Try these ideas
What's the story
African basket weaving is a traditional craft that offers a unique way to spruce up your home without breaking the bank.
These baskets, with their intricate designs and vibrant colors, can creatively transform spaces. Not just as handy utility items, they make for beautiful art pieces too.
With so many styles and sizes to choose from, these baskets can be an affordable yet stylish addition to your home.
Size selection
Choosing the right basket size
Selecting the right size of basket is important for getting the desired aesthetic effect in your space.
Smaller baskets do a good job at organizing tiny items on shelves or tables, while bigger ones make for excellent statement pieces on floors or walls.
Keep the size of your room and other furniture in mind to ensure the baskets complement, and not overwhelm, your space.
Pattern variety
Exploring different weaving patterns
African baskets feature a plethora of weaving patterns, each telling its own story and adding a unique visual element.
From basic geometric patterns to intricate motifs, these patterns lend texture and character to any space.
When picking patterns, consider how they would pair with other elements in your decor, like textiles or wall colors.
Storage options
Utilizing baskets for storage solutions
Beyond their decorative appeal, African baskets can also be used as practical storage solutions for various household items.
Use them to store blankets in living rooms, towels in bathrooms, or toys in children's rooms.
Their versatility makes them perfect for keeping spaces tidy while adding an element of style.
Wall display
Incorporating baskets into wall decor
Hanging African baskets on walls is the best way to create visual interest without cluttering floor space.
Arrange them in clusters or rows, depending on your preference and wall size.
This way, you not only get to showcase their artistic beauty but also add depth and dimension to flat surfaces.