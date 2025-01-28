Build budget-friendly DIY cardboard playhouses
What's the story
Building a playhouse doesn't need to cost a fortune or require a degree in carpentry.
With a little imagination and some basic materials, you can create a cardboard playhouse that your kids will love.
In this article, we'll show you how to build cheap and cheerful DIY cardboard playhouses that provide hours of fun without breaking the bank.
Materials
Gather your materials for free
One of the biggest advantages of building a cardboard playhouse is that cardboard can frequently be obtained for free.
Many shops, supermarkets, and offices receive large boxes from shipments that they are more than willing to give away for free.
By speaking with store managers or going to recycling areas, you can easily get the three to five boxes you'll need for your playhouse without spending a dime.
Design
Designing your playhouse
Before you start cutting and assembling your cardboard boxes, draw a simple plan for your playhouse.
Determine if you want a single room or multiple rooms, and whether you'll add windows or doors.
A simple design is to make a cube with a door opening, and maybe leave one side completely or partially open for easy access and supervision.
Assembly
Assembling with care
Once you have your design and materials ready, start by cutting out doors and windows using a box cutter or sharp scissors (adult supervision is required, of course).
Then use strong tape like duct tape or packing tape to assemble the pieces together according to your design.
For added stability, reinforce corners and joints with extra tape.
Personalization
Personalize with paints and accessories
Unleash your creativity by painting the exterior of the playhouse with acrylic paints. Use solid colors, patterns, or exciting themes like space stations and castles to ignite your child's imagination.
For the interior, use fabric scraps as curtains and felt as carpets, secured with hot glue guns for a warm and inviting touch.
Safety
Safety tips
Stay safe while building and playing in a cardboard playhouse:
Always monitor children with scissors and adults with box cutters during assembly.
Tape all edges to avoid paper cuts.
Keep the playhouse away from open flames. Cardboard is highly flammable.
Regularly inspect the structure for wear and tear like weakened walls or sharp edges. Make repairs promptly.