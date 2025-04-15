You'll love these eco-friendly wall art ideas (on a budget!)
What's the story
Decorating your home with wall art need not be expensive or bad for the environment.
There are plenty of budget-friendly and eco-friendly decor options available under $20 that can bring a dash of creativity and character to your space.
These options not only contribute to reducing waste but also promote sustainability.
Here are some ideas that can transform your walls without burning a hole in your pocket or sacrificing environmental values.
Recycled materials
Recycled paper art
Recycled paper art is another great way to add sustainability to your home decor.
Artists often use discarded newspapers, magazines, and other paper products to create stunning pieces of art.
Not only are these artworks affordable (mostly priced under $20) but they also contribute toward reducing paper waste.
So, when you choose recycled paper art, you support artists prioritizing eco-friendly practices and add unique textures and colors to your walls.
DIY projects
DIY fabric wall hangings
Making fabric wall hangings from old clothes or leftover fabric is an inexpensive way to decorate sustainably.
This DIY project helps you repurpose things lying at home, reducing waste and costs.
Using just a few basic tools like scissors and glue, you can create stunning wall hangings that match your style.
Apart from being economical, this method also revives unused fabrics.
Nature themes
Nature-inspired prints
Nature-inspired prints made from sustainable materials are an affordable way to bring the outdoors inside.
Many artists create prints using eco-friendly inks on recycled or sustainably sourced paper, keeping costs low while remaining environmentally responsible.
Priced under $20, these can feature anything from botanical illustrations to landscapes, providing a calming aesthetic that complements any room.
Upcycling ideas
Upcycled wood art pieces
Another fantastic option for eco-conscious decorators on a budget is upcycled wood art pieces.
Artists transform discarded wood into beautiful artworks by carving or painting them with non-toxic paints.
These pieces often come in various shapes and sizes and are available for less than $20 each.
Choosing upcycled wood art supports sustainable practices by giving new purpose to materials that would otherwise go to waste.
Secondhand treasures
Thrift store finds
Thrift stores are a treasure trove of affordable wall art options that match eco-friendly values perfectly.
When you buy secondhand items like paintings or framed prints for under $20, you lessen demand for new products and contribute to reducing landfill waste.
From adding character and history to your decor, thrift store finds also support principles of the circular economy through reuse.