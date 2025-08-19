Smart (and affordable!) ways to revamp your space

Improving home acoustics can go a long way in making your living spaces more comfortable and functional. Though professional acoustic treatments can be expensive, here are some budget-friendly tricks to naturally improve sound quality at home. These methods not only help with noise reduction but also improve the overall auditory experience without burning a hole in your pocket.

Tip 1 Use of soft furnishings Soft furnishings like curtains, rugs, and cushions absorb sound really well. Thick curtains over windows reduce external noise, while adding rugs on floors minimizes echo by absorbing sound waves. Cushions on sofas or chairs further help in dampening sounds inside a room. These things are already present in most homes, making them an economical option for improving acoustics without spending something extra.

Tip 2 Rearrange furniture strategically Rearranging furniture is another simple yet effective way to alter room acoustics. Keeping bookshelves or cabinets against walls helps diffuse sound waves, reducing echoes and reverberation. Keeping large furniture pieces like sofas away from walls creates barriers that break up sound paths, enhancing clarity within the space. This method requires no financial investment and utilizes existing resources efficiently.

Tip 3 Incorporate indoor plants Not only do indoor plants beautify spaces, but they also serve the purpose of improving acoustics by absorbing sound through their leaves and stems. In particular, larger plants with broad leaves are particularly good at this job. Placing plants around rooms strategically can help tone down ambient noise levels naturally while also contributing to better air quality.

Tip 4 Utilize wall hangings and artworks Wall hangings like tapestries or fabric art pieces make for amazing sound absorbers when hung on hard surfaces like walls or doors. They help reduce echoes by trapping sound waves that would otherwise bounce off smooth surfaces. Likewise, canvas artworks add aesthetic value and contribute positively towards acoustic enhancement without having to invest a lot.