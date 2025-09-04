Budget hacks to use seasonal spices in your meals

Cooking on a budget doesn't necessarily mean compromising on flavor. Using seasonal spices can elevate your meals without putting a dent on your wallet. These spices are usually cheaper when in season, and they lend an unparalleled freshness to your dishes. By adding these to your cooking routine, you can savor delicious meals while staying economical. Here are some practical tips to best use seasonal spices in your kitchen.

Tip 1 Stock up during peak season When spices are in season, they are at their lowest price and best quality. This is the best time to buy them in bulk and store them properly for future use. For example, buying whole spices instead of ground ones can greatly extend their shelf life. Store them in airtight containers away from light and heat to maintain their potency.

Tip 2 Grow your own herb garden Growing herbs at home is an economical way to have fresh flavors at your fingertips year-round. Many herbs such as basil, mint, and cilantro can be grown indoors or on a small balcony with minimal effort and cost. This not only saves money but also ensures you have access to fresh ingredients whenever needed.

Tip 3 Use spice blends for versatility Creating your own spice blends lets you tailor the flavors as per your taste and save money over pre-packaged ones. Mixing common seasonal spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric can create versatile blends that complement a variety of cuisines. Experimenting with other combinations can result in exciting new flavors without spending anything extra.