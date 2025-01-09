Build your own arcade machine on a budget
What's the story
Building your own arcade machine doesn't have to break the bank.
This article shares tips on how to build a gaming setup without overspending.
From selecting budget-friendly hardware like Raspberry Pi to finding used parts and taking advantage of free software, we've got you covered.
You'll learn how to create your own cabinet and customize it without splurging, bringing your gaming dreams to reality on a budget.
Hardware selection
Choose cost-effective hardware
The heart of your arcade machine is the hardware you choose. Going with a Raspberry Pi or repurposing an old computer can be a cost-effective choice.
A Raspberry Pi four ($35-$55) is capable of running thousands of classic games smoothly.
On the other hand, using an old computer provides plenty of power for retro gaming at no additional cost.
Both options are wallet-friendly ways to build your dream arcade.
Second-hand finds
Source second-hand parts
Building an arcade machine doesn't have to break the bank with brand new parts.
Hunt for used buttons, joysticks, and screens on online marketplaces, and don't forget local thrift stores and garage sales.
Often, people offload these components for a fraction of the cost when they upgrade their setups or clear out unused items.
You can easily save 50% off retail prices this way, all while snagging quality parts.
Software solutions
Utilize free software
One major cost-saving aspect is software. There are plenty of free-to-use operating systems and game emulators online, which are ideal for arcade machines.
RetroPie and Lakka are two favorites. They support a ton of game systems, and passionate communities keep them updated.
Just make sure to only download games you legally own or that are in the public domain. You want to have fun, not break any laws!
Cabinet crafting
DIY cabinet construction
The cabinet is another significant area where you can save money by doing it yourself.
Instead of purchasing ready-made cabinets that cost several hundred dollars, you can build your own using MDF (Medium-Density Fibreboard) or plywood, which costs approximately $30-$50 per sheet.
Free blueprints are accessible on the internet, and they offer comprehensive instructions suitable for various skill levels.
Personal touches
Creative customization
And, finally, customize your arcade machine without breaking the bank.
Add some flair with leftover paint or hardware store samples for a pop of color.
For artwork, check out free digital art resources where artists share their work under Creative Commons licenses.
This means you can use their art for personal projects like this for free!
Just be sure to give credit as outlined in the license terms.