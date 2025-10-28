Bun hairstyles: 5 classic styles you'll love

Buns are the ultimate versatile hairstyle. They are perfect for any occasion and hair type and can be classy, casual, or even creative, depending on how you style them. Here's a look at five classic bun hairstyles that never go out of fashion, and how you can wear them, regardless of your hair length or texture. These timeless styles are easy to achieve and suitable for any event.

#1 The elegant chignon The chignon is a sophisticated bun that sits at the nape of the neck. It is ideal for formal occasions like weddings or galas. To create this look, gather your hair into a low ponytail, twist it around itself, and pin it in place with bobby pins. This hairstyle works well with medium to long hair and gives an elegant touch to any outfit.

#2 The messy bun The messy bun is the go-to casual hairstyle for those lazy days or relaxed outings. It gives off an effortless vibe while keeping your hair out of your face. To get this look, pull your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure with an elastic band or pins. This style works with all hair types and lengths.

#3 The ballerina bun The ballerina bun is a sleek, high bun that gives off a polished look. It is ideal for work or dance classes, as it keeps your hair neatly in place. To get this look, use a smoothing gel or cream to tame flyaways before pulling your hair into a high ponytail. Twist the ponytail tightly around itself and secure it with pins or an elastic band.

#4 The low twisted bun The low twisted bun is perfect for those who want a bit of romance in their hairstyle without being too fussy. This one is ideal for date nights or casual outings where you want to look put together but not overdone. Start by parting your hair down the middle, then twist each side towards the back before pinning them together at the nape of your neck.