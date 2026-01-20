Use butterfly clips to make your hairstyle stand out

Butterfly clips are making a comeback, and how! These retro hair accessories are all the rage, giving you a quick and easy way to style your hair. From the '90s, butterfly clips are back in fashion, giving you a range of styles to try. From sleek ponytails to messy buns, these clips are perfect for any occasion. Here's how to style butterfly clips like a pro.

Tip 1 Sleek ponytail with butterfly clips For a polished look, use butterfly clips to secure a sleek ponytail. Start by straightening your hair for a smooth finish. Gather your hair into a high or mid-level ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. Use butterfly clips on either side of the ponytail for added flair and hold. This style is perfect for work or formal events where you want elegance with ease.

Tip 2 Messy bun made easy A messy bun is the perfect casual look, and butterfly clips make it even easier. Just twist your hair into a loose bun at the back of your head. Secure it with an elastic band if you want, and use butterfly clips to pin any loose strands in place. This effortless style is perfect for running errands or hanging out with friends.

Tip 3 Half-up hairstyle with flair The half-up hairstyle offers the best of both worlds, with hair styled up and down at the same time. Just take the top section of your hair and twist it back towards the crown of your head. Secure it with an elastic band or bobby pins, and finish it off by adding butterfly clips along the twist for an added pop of color and texture.

Tip 4 Side-swept elegance For an elegant side-swept look, part your hair deeply on one side. Sweep all your hair over one shoulder and secure it in place using butterfly clips along its length. This style works beautifully for evening occasions where you want sophistication without too much effort.