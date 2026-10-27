Hiking in Cabo Verde: 5 things to pack
What's the story
Exploring Cabo Verde's nature trails is an adventure of a lifetime. The islands are home to a diverse range of landscapes, from volcanic peaks to lush valleys. If you are planning to hike these trails, it is important to have the right gear. This article gives you a list of essential items that will make your journey safe and enjoyable. Be it footwear, or hydration, we have got you covered.
Footwear
Sturdy hiking boots
A good pair of sturdy hiking boots is a must for the rocky and uneven terrain of Cabo Verde's trails.
Look for boots with good ankle support, and non-slip soles to avoid slipping on the trails.
Waterproof boots can be helpful in case of unexpected rain or wet conditions.
Breaking in your boots before the trip will prevent discomfort during long hikes.
Carrying gear
Lightweight backpack
A lightweight backpack is essential to carry all your essentials without weighing you down.
Choose one with adjustable straps and multiple compartments for easy organization.
A pack with a hydration reservoir can be useful for staying hydrated on long hikes.
Make sure it has enough capacity to hold extra layers of clothing, snacks, and other necessities.
Sun safety
Sun protection essentials
Given Cabo Verde's sunny weather, sun protection is a must.
Carry a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, and apply it generously on exposed skin every two hours, or after swimming or sweating.
A wide-brimmed hat protects your face from direct sunlight, while sunglasses with UV protection shield your eyes from harmful rays.
Staying hydrated
Hydration system
Staying hydrated is key when hiking in Cabo Verde's warm climate.
Carry a reusable water bottle or invest in a hydration bladder that fits into your backpack.
Aim to drink water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty, to avoid dehydration.
Electrolyte tablets can also be added to your water for replenishing lost minerals during strenuous activities.
Trail guidance
Navigation tools
Navigating Cabo Verde's trails requires reliable tools like maps or GPS devices, especially since some areas may not have clear signage.
Download offline maps on your smartphone before heading out, as cell service may be limited in remote areas.
A compass can also serve as a backup navigation aid if electronic devices fail or run out of battery power during your hike.