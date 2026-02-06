Cacti are famous for being low-maintenance, but they still need some attention to stay healthy. Knowing how to tell if your cactus is dying can save you a lot of trouble. Here are five signs that indicate your cactus is in trouble. By spotting these signs early, you can take the right steps to revive your plant and keep it thriving.

#1 Discoloration of skin If you notice discoloration on the skin of your cactus, it could be a sign of trouble. Healthy cacti usually have vibrant colors, but when they start turning yellow or brown, it could mean overwatering or too much direct sunlight. It's important to check the watering schedule and light conditions to prevent further damage.

#2 Soft or mushy texture A healthy cactus has a firm texture, but if yours starts feeling soft or mushy, it's a red flag. This texture change usually indicates overwatering, which can lead to root rot. It's essential to adjust your watering routine immediately to prevent further damage. Ensuring the soil dries out between waterings is crucial for the cactus's recovery and health.

#3 Wilting or drooping arms Wilting or drooping arms on a cactus are telltale signs of dehydration or insufficient light. To remedy this, ensure your cactus receives adequate sunlight each day. If natural light is limited, consider using artificial grow lights to provide the necessary illumination. This adjustment can help restore the cactus's health by ensuring it gets the right amount of light it needs to thrive.

#4 Presence of pests Pests such as spider mites and mealybugs can wreak havoc on your cactus, causing it to deteriorate rapidly. To combat these pests, it's essential to inspect your plant regularly. If you spot any unwanted visitors, act quickly by applying insecticidal soap or neem oil. These treatments are effective in eliminating pests without harming your cactus, helping to restore its health and vitality.