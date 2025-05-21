Breathtaking national parks in Canada you must visit
From towering mountains to tranquil lakes, Canada is home to some of the most breathtaking national parks in the world.
These parks are perfect to experience nature at its best, whether you're an avid hiker or just seeking a peaceful retreat.
Canada's national parks have something for everyone.
Here are five must-visit national parks that highlight the country's natural beauty.
Banff
Banff National Park's majestic mountains
Popular for its spectacular mountain views and pristine lakes, Banff National Park was established in 1885 and is Canada's oldest national park.
It is also a part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site.
You can hike on over 1,600 kilometers of trails or take a scenic drive on Icefields Parkway.
The park also has diverse wildlife, including grizzly bears and elk.
Jasper
Jasper National Park's vast wilderness
Known for its stunning vistas and abundant wildlife, Jasper National Park is a must-visit for wilderness lovers.
It is the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, spanning over 11,000 square kilometers.
Hiking through Maligne Canyon or taking a boat tour on Maligne Lake are popular activities.
The park is also home to dark sky preserves, perfect for stargazing enthusiasts.
Pacific Rim
Pacific Rim's coastal beauty
Situated on Vancouver Island's west coast, Pacific Rim National Park Reserve displays rugged coastlines and lush rainforests.
The park includes three distinct units- Long Beach Unit features sandy beaches ideal for surfing, Broken Group Islands provide kayaking adventures, and the West Coast Trail is known for challenging hikes along dramatic cliffs.
Gros Morne
Gros Morne's geological wonders
Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland features unusual geological formations that got it UNESCO World Heritage status in 1987.
Visitors can either explore fjords carved out by glaciers or hike atop the Gros Morne Mountain for a panoramic view of Tablelands Plateau—a rare example where Earth's mantle is exposed above sea level—offering a glimpse into plate tectonics processes shaping our planet today.
Fundy
Fundy's tidal phenomenon
Fundy National Park, located along New Brunswick's Bay of Fundy, features one-of-a-kind tidal phenomena with tides reaching heights up to 16 meters—the highest recorded anywhere in the world.
You can witness this natural wonder while hiking coastal trails leading through lush forests dotted with waterfalls tumbling down rocky cliffsides into pristine rivers below—perfect spots for picnicking amid nature's splendor.