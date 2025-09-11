Ever tasted candle nuts? Here's how to cook with them 

Often used in Southeast Asian cooking, candlenuts are known for their rich, creamy texture and subtle flavor. They can turn simple dishes into satisfying meals perfect for cozy dining experiences. Not only are these nuts a culinary delight, but they also add nutritional value to your meals. Using candlenuts in your cooking can elevate the taste and texture of various dishes, making them more enjoyable during intimate dining settings.

Dish 1 Creamy candlenut curry delight Candlenuts can be used to make a creamy curry that is both flavorsome and comforting. Blending candlenuts with coconut milk and spices like turmeric and coriander can get you a rich sauce that goes perfectly with vegetables or tofu. If you're looking for a warm meal on a chilly evening, this dish will not only fill you up but also make you happy.

Dish 2 Nutty stir-fry with vegetables Adding candlenuts to a vegetable stir-fry is sure to bring an unexpected twist to the classic dish. The nuts provide a creamy texture, which goes perfectly with the crispness of fresh vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots. A simple soy sauce-ginger-garlic sauce further boosts the flavors. This stir-fry makes for perfect quick yet satisfying dinners.

Dish 3 Savory candlenut rice pilaf A rice pilaf jazzed up with candlenuts makes for an aromatic side dish/main course option. By sauteing onions and garlic before adding rice and chopped candlenuts, you create layers of flavors which are both savory and nutty. Adding herbs like parsley or cilantro at the end brightens up the dish while keeping the comforting essence intact.