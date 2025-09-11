5-minute breakfasts: Kiwi vanilla yogurt cups

A quick and nutritious breakfast can set the tone for the day, and kiwi vanilla yogurt breakfast cups are just the thing. Combining yogurt's creamy texture with kiwi's refreshing taste, these cups make for a delightful start to your morning. With just a few ingredients and minimal prep time, you can have a healthy meal that's both satisfying and energizing. Here's how you can prepare these amazing breakfast cups in just five minutes.

Ingredients Ingredients you will need To prepare kiwi vanilla yogurt breakfast cups, all you need is plain or vanilla-flavored yogurt, fresh kiwis, granola or muesli for added crunch, and honey or maple syrup for sweetness. You'll probably need about one cup of yogurt per serving, one to two kiwis (depending on size), and a handful of granola. These simple ingredients come together to make a balanced meal rich in vitamins, minerals.

Preparation Preparing your kiwi Start off by peeling the kiwis using a knife or peeler. Once peeled, slice them into thin rounds or small cubes, as you prefer. Kiwis are loaded with vitamin C and dietary fiber, which make them healthy. Preparing them beforehand makes the process of putting your breakfast cup together quick and easy.

Assembly Assembling your breakfast cup Start by putting half of the yogurt in your serving cup or bowl as the base layer. Top it with half of the sliced kiwi and add a little granola for texture. Repeat these layers until all the ingredients are used. Drizzle honey or maple syrup on top if you want some extra sweetness.