Canoe safaris: A dream adventure for wildlife lovers

Exploring the Lower Zambezi River by canoe is one of the most unique ways to experience Zambia's wilderness. The river, which flows through one of Africa 's most pristine ecosystems, offers a chance to see wildlife up close from the water. Canoe safaris are a more intimate and quieter way to explore the area than traditional safari vehicles. Here's all you need to know about canoe safaris on the Lower Zambezi River.

Timing Best time for canoe safaris The best time for canoe safaris on the Lower Zambezi River is during the dry season, which runs from May to October. During this period, water levels are lower, making it easier to navigate the river and spot wildlife along its banks. Animals flock to the river for drinking water, giving paddlers a chance to see elephants, hippos, and various bird species up close.

Gear Essential gear for your safari When going for a canoe safari on the Lower Zambezi River, packing the right gear is essential. A sturdy pair of binoculars will enhance your wildlife viewing experience, while a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen will protect you from the sun. Lightweight clothing that dries quickly is recommended due to the warm temperatures during the day. A waterproof bag can keep your belongings safe from splashes or rain.

Safety Safety measures on the river Safety should always be your priority while paddling through Zambia's wilderness. Always wear life jackets provided by safari operators while on water. Listen carefully to guides who provide instructions about potential hazards like strong currents or crocodiles in certain areas of the river. Staying close together as a group can help ensure everyone's safety throughout the journey.

