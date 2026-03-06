Hang gliding: What makes this adventure so appealing

If you are looking for an adrenaline rush, hang gliding over Cape Town 's Table Mountain is the best option. The experience gives you a bird's eye view of one of the world's most iconic landscapes. You can glide over the city and ocean, while enjoying panoramic views that are simply breathtaking. This activity is perfect for adventure lovers who want to see Cape Town from a different perspective.

Timing Best time for hang gliding The best time to go hang gliding over Table Mountain is during the summer months, from November to February. The weather is usually stable with clear skies and mild winds, making it perfect for this adventure. Early mornings or late afternoons are ideal as they offer softer winds and stunning light conditions for photography.

Safety Safety measures to consider Safety is paramount when going for a hang gliding experience. Make sure your operator has certified equipment and experienced instructors. They should conduct a thorough briefing before your flight and ensure all safety gear is properly fitted. Always listen to instructions carefully during both pre-flight preparations and the actual flight.

Attire What to wear for comfort Wearing the right clothes can make your hang gliding experience comfortable and enjoyable. Dress in layers as temperatures can vary at different altitudes. Comfortable shoes with good grip are recommended, as well as sunglasses to protect your eyes from glare during the flight.

