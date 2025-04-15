Sip your stress away with cardamom tea
What's the story
Cardamom, the aromatic spice, has been a part of traditional medicine for centuries.
It is said to calm the mind and reduce anxiety when consumed regularly.
Regularly sipping cardamom-infused teas may be an effective natural way to deal with stress and anxiety.
Here's how you can add cardamom to your daily routine through tea, and how it can help relieve anxiety.
Calming effects
Understanding cardamom's calming effects
Cardamom also has compounds that are believed to have a calming effect on the nervous system. They may help reduce stress levels and induce relaxation.
When steeped in tea, cardamom releases essential oils that can uplift mood and induce a sense of calmness.
Regularly drinking cardamom tea could help lower the level of anxiety over time.
Preparation tips
How to prepare cardamom tea at home
Preparing cardamom tea at home is a breeze and needs only a few ingredients.
First, crush two or three cardamom pods to release their flavor.
Boil water and add the crushed pods, letting them steep for around five minutes.
Strain the mixture into a cup and enjoy your homemade cardamom tea.
To enhance the taste, you could add honey or lemon.
Regular consumption benefits
Benefits of drinking cardamom tea regularly
Apart from relieving anxiety, drinking cardamom tea regularly may provide several health benefits.
It is said to improve digestion by stimulating digestive enzymes, thereby improving gut health over time.
The antioxidants in cardamom, too, may contribute to overall well-being by fighting oxidative stress in the body.
Optimal timing
Best times to consume cardamom tea
To maximize the calming effects of cardamom tea, consider drinking it during specific times of day when stress levels are typically higher.
Morning consumption can set a relaxed tone for the day ahead, while an afternoon cup might help alleviate midday tension.
Evening consumption could promote restful sleep by easing nighttime anxiety.