How to style your shoes like a pro
What's the story
Celebrities are known for setting trends with their unique fashion choices, and footwear is no different.
Be it red carpet events or casual outings, celebs have a knack of pairing the perfect shoes with any outfit.
However, these cool footwear hacks can be easily adapted to enhance your wardrobe staples, adding both style and comfort.
Here's how you can go celebrity-inspired with footwear tips.
Sneaker style
Sneakers with formal wear
Pairing sneakers with formal wear has become the latest trend, courtesy celebrities. This combination provides the best of both worlds: Comfort without losing out on style.
Choose sleek, minimalist sneakers in neutral colors to amp up tailored suits or dresses.
Not only does this hack modernize an otherwise traditional formal attire, but it also makes sure you can move around easily all day.
Boot basics
Ankle boots for versatility
Ankle boots have always been a celebrity favorite for their versatile nature. They can be teamed up with jeans, skirts or dresses, making them perfect for numerous occasions.
Opt for ankle boots in classic shades such as black or brown to make sure they go with multiple outfits in your closet.
The right pair of ankle boots can seamlessly transition from day to night looks.
Flat focus
Flats for everyday comfort
Flats are a staple for most celebrities' wardrobes, thanks to their comfort and practicality.
Be it a pair of ballet flats or loafers, these shoes give an elegant yet relaxed vibe, perfect for everyday wear.
Go for flats in vivid colors or patterns to inject a dash of personality into basic outfits while staying comfortable all day long.
Heel highlights
Statement heels as focal points
Celebrities love to play up their outfits with statement heels. Whether it is bold colors, unique designs, or intricate detailing, they grab attention and amp up even the simplest of ensembles.
When opting for statement heels, pair them with neutral clothing pieces so that the shoes can be the focal point of your look without overpowering it.