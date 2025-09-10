Monsoon fashion: Footwear styles to try

Navigating the Indian monsoon season can be tricky, especially when it comes to staying stylish. Celebrities often set trends with their footwear choices, providing practical yet chic solutions for the rains. From waterproof materials to slip-resistant soles, these tips can keep anyone stylish and comfy during the wet months. Here are some celebrity-inspired footwear tips that marry functionality with fashion.

Tip 1 Opt for waterproof materials Celebrities usually prefer to wear shoes made out of waterproof material, such as rubber or treated leather, during the monsoon. Such materials prevent water from seeping in and keep your feet dry and comfortable. Investing in a good pair of waterproof shoes can make a world of difference in walking through puddles and wet surfaces without sacrificing style.

Tip 2 Choose slip-resistant soles During the monsoon, slip-resistant soles become a must-have to avoid falls on shady surfaces. Celebrities often prefer footwear with textured or grooved soles for extra grip and stability. This safety feature is crucial not just for steering clear of accidents but also for making sure one walks confidently on rain-soaked streets. Choosing shoes with such soles can greatly enhance safety and comfort during the rainy season.

Tip 3 Embrace ankle-length boots Ankle-length boots are a celebrity favorite during the rains, and for good reason. They are practical and stylish at the same time. They keep feet dry by saving you from water splashes. Available in different styles and colors, these boots give you a chance to express your fashion sense, while being practical. They can go with several outfits, and add to your look in seconds during monsoon.

Tip 4 Go for quick-drying fabrics Footwear made of quick-drying fabrics is a celebrity favorite during the monsoon. These shoes, made of mesh or advanced synthetics, dry out quickly after getting wet. This minimizes any discomfort and prevents the shoes from smelling bad. Such features are a must for an easy switch between indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds, without any fuss.