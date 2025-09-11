How to style kurtas

Kurtas, a wardrobe staple of celebrities, are loved for their versatility and style. Perfect for both casual and festive occasions, they can be an ideal mix of comfort and fashion. Celebrities often play with kurtas, flaunting out-of-the-box styling techniques that have turned these garments into a fashion essential. Take a look at these celebrity-inspired ways to reinvent your kurta looks.

Tip 1 Layering with jackets and shrugs Layering is a great way to add depth to your outfit. Celebrities often pair their kurtas with jackets or shrugs for a chic look. A denim jacket over a simple kurta can do the trick to create a casual yet stylish appearance. For more formal occasions, go for embroidered shrugs or long jackets that complement the kurta's color and design.

Tip 2 Pairing with unique bottoms Experimenting with different bottoms can completely change the way your kurta looks. Celebrities have been spotted teaming kurtas with palazzos, dhoti pants, and even skirts for an eclectic mix. The practice not just adds a fun element but also makes it more comfortable and easy to move around, making it appropriate for several events.

Tip 3 Accessorizing boldly Accessories play a pivotal role in taking any outfit a notch up. Celebrities often accessorize their kurtas with bold jewelry pieces such as statement necklaces or oversized earrings. Adding belts can also define the waistline and give structure to the ensemble. Pick accessories that are true to your personal style, but complement the kurta's design.

Tip 4 Mixing prints and patterns Mixing prints is another trend celebrities love when styling kurtas. Pairing different patterns, be it stripes with florals or checks, can make for an eye-catching look, without overpowering the senses (if done right, of course). The trick is to balance the bold and subtle prints so that they complement each other, instead of clashing.