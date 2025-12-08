Changing name on PAN card? Here's how to do it

Changing the name on a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card can be a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be. With the right information and guidance, you can navigate the process smoothly. Whether it's due to marriage, divorce, or any other reason, knowing the steps involved is crucial. This article aims to provide a step-by-step guide to help you change your name on your PAN card without any hassle.

Tip 1 Gather necessary documents Before starting with the name change process, make sure you have all the required documents in place. These usually include proof of identity, proof of address, and proof of the name change itself (like marriage certificate or court order). Having these documents ready will make the application process much easier and quicker.

Tip 2 Fill out the application form The next step is to fill out Form 49A or Form 49AA, whichever is applicable to you. The form requires details such as your current name, new name, date of birth, etc. Make sure you fill out all the details correctly, and double-check for any errors before submitting it.

Tip 3 Submit your application online or offline You can submit your application either online through the official income tax website or offline at designated PAN centers. For online submission, create an account if you don't have one already. Upload scanned copies of required documents and pay any applicable fees through digital payment methods.