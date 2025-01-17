Chickpeas vs. black beans: Comparing nutritional strengths of these legumes
Chickpeas and black beans are super healthy, but which one has more iron?
This comparison breaks down their nutritional profiles, shedding light on iron content and more.
It's perfect for vegetarians hunting for iron-packed options or anyone aiming to boost their diet.
Knowing the nutritional strengths of these legumes can guide your meal planning.
Iron
Iron content showdown
Both chickpeas and black beans pack a punch in the iron department, but one does edge out the other.
One cup of cooked chickpeas delivers a solid 4.7 milligrams of iron, while the same serving of black beans holds a respectable 3.6 milligrams.
So, chickpeas hold the (slightly) iron-fortified crown here, making them a great go-to for those specifically seeking an iron boost.
Protein
Protein power comparison
Protein is vital for muscle repair and growth, and should be a key component of everyone's diet.
While chickpeas deliver around 14.5 grams of protein per cup, black beans supply slightly more at roughly 15 grams per cup.
This small difference suggests that both legumes are almost equal in protein content.
Both are great options for individuals looking for plant-based protein sources.
Fiber
Fiber factor face-off
Fiber is essential for digestive health and can help with weight management by keeping you feeling full.
Black beans have the edge in this category with roughly 15 grams of fiber per cup, while chickpeas contain slightly less at 12.5 grams per cup.
If you're specifically aiming to boost your fiber intake, black beans could be the more advantageous option.
Calories
Caloric consideration clash
For individuals actively counting calories for weight loss or specific dietary goals, this caloric discrepancy between the two legumes might be the deciding factor.
A cup of cooked chickpeas clocks in at approximately 269 calories, while the same serving size of black beans holds a more modest 227 calories.
This makes black beans a slightly more calorie-conscious selection, without a substantial compromise on nutritional benefits.
Versatility
Versatility in dishes duel
Chickpeas and black beans are the little black dresses of the legume world - they go with everything!
Chickpeas, whether ground into flour or used whole in snacks like roasted chickpeas and hummus, are the ultimate globetrotters - they can adapt to any cuisine.
Black beans shine in Latin American dishes.