Amazing benefits of indulging in running and rollerblading
What's the story
Deciding between running and rollerblading for exercise can be a bit of a workout itself!
Both are fantastic options with unique benefits, and both can make a big difference in your health, fitness levels, and how efficiently you move.
This article dives into the specific perks of each activity so you can choose the one that best aligns with your personal fitness goals, preferences, and lifestyle.
Cardio
Cardiovascular health boost
Running is king when it comes to cardiovascular benefits.
It raises your heart rate more efficiently than most other exercises, resulting in a stronger heart and increased stamina.
Research shows that habitual runners have a 30% lower risk of death from all causes and a 45% lower risk of death from heart disease.
So, if you want a stronger heart and lungs, running is the way to go!
Impact
Low impact advantage
Rollerblading is a low-impact exercise, meaning it's much gentler on your joints than running.
The fluid gliding motion minimizes jarring on your knees, hips, and ankles.
This makes it an excellent option for people with joint problems or those recovering from injuries but still want a challenging workout without the risk of additional damage.
Calories
Calorie burning efficiency
Rollerblading is a highly efficient activity in terms of energy expenditure.
A person weighing 160 pounds can expect to burn a significant 913 calories per hour!
For comparison, running at a moderate pace burns around 606 calories per hour for the same weight.
This high caloric expenditure makes rollerblading a great choice for weight loss or maintaining a healthy weight.
Muscles
Muscle engagement and toning
Rollerblading provides a vigorous lower body workout, significantly engaging glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves more so than running.
It also necessitates core stabilization, indirectly fortifying abdominal muscles.
This activity not only amplifies muscle tone but also augments balance and coordination over time, delivering a comprehensive workout that optimizes multiple facets of physical fitness efficiently.
Access
Accessibility and convenience
Running is highly accessible because it doesn't require any special equipment except for a good pair of shoes.
You can step out of your door and begin your workout.
Rollerblading requires skates, which might not be as easily accessible or affordable for everyone but it allows you to travel greater distances in less time without a substantial increase in effort once you become proficient.