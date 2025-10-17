Chicory tea: The natural stress buster you need

Chicory root tea is gaining popularity as a natural remedy for stress relief. Derived from the chicory plant, the tea is known for its calming properties and potential health benefits. Unlike other herbal teas, chicory root tea offers a unique blend of compounds that may help reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. Here's how you can use chicory root tea to combat stress effectively.

#1 Understanding chicory root's composition Chicory root contains inulin, a type of prebiotic fiber that supports gut health. A healthy gut can positively influence mental well-being by affecting the gut-brain axis. The presence of antioxidants in chicory root also contributes to its stress-relieving properties by combating oxidative stress in the body.

#2 Brewing the perfect cup To make an effective cup of chicory root tea, start with roasted chicory roots. Boil water and add one teaspoon of roasted chicory roots per cup. Let it steep for about five minutes before straining into a cup. This method ensures maximum extraction of beneficial compounds.

#3 Timing your consumption The timing of your chicory root tea consumption can play a key role in its effectiveness in relieving stress. Drinking it in the evening may help you unwind after a long day, while having it during work hours may keep you focused and calm. Finding the right time for you is key.