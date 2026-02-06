How to use cinnamon in houseplant care

Cinnamon, a kitchen staple, can do wonders for your potted plants. Its natural properties can help you grow healthier plants without using chemical products. From preventing fungal infections to promoting root growth, cinnamon can be your go-to solution for a variety of plant problems. Here are five ways to use cinnamon effectively in your gardening routine.

Tip 1 Prevent fungal infections Cinnamon is a natural fungicide that can help prevent fungal infections in plants. By sprinkling some ground cinnamon on the soil surface, you can create a protective barrier against fungi. This is especially useful for seedlings and young plants that are more susceptible to diseases. Regular application of cinnamon can keep your plants healthy and reduce the need for chemical treatments.

Tip 2 Promote root growth Using cinnamon as a rooting hormone is an effective way to promote root growth in plant cuttings. When propagating plants, dip the cut end of the stem into ground cinnamon before planting it in soil. The compounds in cinnamon stimulate root development, increasing the chances of successful propagation and giving you more robust plants.

Tip 3 Deter pests naturally Cinnamon also acts as a natural pest repellent, keeping your plants safe from unwanted insects. Sprinkling some ground cinnamon around the base of your potted plants can keep ants and other small pests at bay. This method is particularly useful for indoor plants, where chemical pesticides may not be desirable.

Tip 4 Heal plant wounds If your plant has suffered cuts or wounds from pruning or environmental factors, applying ground cinnamon can help speed up healing. Dusting the affected area with cinnamon creates a protective layer that prevents bacteria and fungi from entering the wound site. This simple step can significantly reduce the risk of infection and promote faster recovery.