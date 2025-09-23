Cinnamon sticks: 5 must-try recipes

Cinnamon sticks are a staple in most kitchens, thanks to their warm, aromatic flavor. They are not just for desserts but can also be used in a variety of savory dishes to amp up the taste. Here are five creative ways to use cinnamon sticks in your cooking routine. These recipes will show you how versatile and delightful this spice can be.

Tip 1 Infused rice delight Infusing rice with cinnamon sticks can give a whole new dimension to your plain old rice. Just add one or two cinnamon sticks while cooking your rice, and let them simmer with the grains. The subtle aroma and flavor will make your rice an excellent side dish to any meal. This method works especially well with basmati or jasmine rice, enhancing their natural fragrance.

Tip 2 Spiced vegetable stew Adding cinnamon sticks to vegetable stew adds warmth and depth to the dish. Simply toss a couple of sticks into your pot while simmering vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and tomatoes. The slow cooking allows the flavors to meld together beautifully, resulting in a hearty stew that's perfect for chilly days.

Tip 3 Aromatic herbal tea Cinnamon stick tea is an easy way to enjoy its health benefits and soothing properties. Just boil water with a few cinnamon sticks and let it steep for five minutes. For an extra flavor boost, add herbs like mint or chamomile. This aromatic tea can be enjoyed hot or cold, making it a versatile drink for any season.

Tip 4 Flavorful oatmeal boost Enhance your morning oatmeal by adding cinnamon sticks during cooking time. As the oats simmer with milk or water, they absorb the spice's essence, creating a warm breakfast option that is both comforting and nutritious. Remove the sticks before serving for an effortless start to your day.