Got a job interview? Look professional with these hairstyles
What's the story
In this digital age, online job interviews have become a norm.
While dressing up professionally is important, it goes without saying that a classic hairdo can do wonders for your first impression.
The right hairstyle not only makes you look good but also gives you a confidence boost.
Here, we list some timeless hairstyles perfect for virtual interviews, leaving a lasting impression on your potential employers.
Sleek look
Sleek ponytail for professionalism
A sleek ponytail is as easy as it gets for an online interview, but it also works like a charm.
It keeps your hair pulled back neatly, making your face the center of the conversation.
This one goes with all hair lengths and textures and gives you a polished look without putting in much effort.
To attain this, keep your hair smooth and tie it at your nape with an elastic band.
Elegant style
Classic bun for elegance
The classic bun speaks volumes of elegance and professionalism, making it perfect for virtual interviews.
This hairstyle keeps your hair off your face while still looking neat.
Be it a low or high bun, the hairdo goes with any choice of outfit and highlights your facial features beautifully.
Use bobby pins to pin loose strands and hairspray to hold its shape throughout the interview.
Simple approach
Straightened hair for simplicity
Straightened hair hits the sweet spot of simplicity and sophistication. It gives a clean appearance that would match any professional setting without being distracting.
If you have straight or wavy hair, a flat iron can make them look smoother and shinier.
Just make sure your parting is even to maintain the symmetry of the appearance during video calls.
Approachable vibe
Soft waves for approachability
Soft waves can amp up your look to a whole new level by adding volume and texture, making sure you look professional yet friendly during online interviews.
This one works on all hair lengths and can be achieved by adding soft curls with the help of curling irons or rollers.
Once curled, brush them out slightly for natural looking waves that frame the face beautifully, making it an ideal pick for a virtual setting.