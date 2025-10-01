Coffee and health: 5 myths debunked

Coffee has long been the subject of many health myths, some of which have been debunked by recent studies. While some think coffee is bad for your health, others think it can work wonders. Today, we look at some common myths about coffee and its effects on health. We separate fact from fiction to give you a clearer picture of how coffee affects your well-being.

Myth 1 Coffee dehydrates your body One common myth is that coffee dehydrates the body. The caffeine present in coffee is often thought to act as a diuretic, causing increased urination and loss of fluids. However, studies have shown that moderate coffee consumption does not significantly affect hydration levels. In fact, the fluid intake from drinking coffee can contribute to daily hydration needs just like water or other beverages.

Myth 2 Coffee stunts growth Another popular myth is that drinking coffee stunts growth, especially in children and teenagers. This belief probably stems from the idea that caffeine has an effect on bone health or growth hormones. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. Moderate caffeine intake has no adverse effect on growth or bone density when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Myth 3 Coffee increases heart rate dangerously Many people believe that drinking coffee raises heart rate to dangerous levels. While caffeine does stimulate the central nervous system and can increase heart rate temporarily, it usually has no adverse effect on heart health when consumed in moderation. For most people, moderate caffeine intake is safe and does not lead to long-term cardiovascular issues.

Myth 4 Coffee causes insomnia and anxiety While high doses of caffeine can interfere with sleep patterns and cause anxiety in sensitive individuals, it is not true for everyone. The effect of caffeine varies from person to person, depending on sensitivity levels and consumption habits. For most people, moderate coffee consumption during the day does not interfere with sleep quality or cause chronic anxiety.