Zucchini + lentils: A curry combo you'll love

Zucchini and lentils make a wonderful pair to whip up protein-rich, comforting curries. This duo not only tastes good but also serves as a source of nutrition. While zucchini is low on calories and high on vitamins, lentils are rich in protein and fiber. Combined, they make a nutritious base for different curry recipes that everyone can enjoy. Here's how to make the most of it in your kitchen.

#1 Nutritional benefits of zucchini Zucchini is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, which boost immune function and skin health. It also contains potassium, which regulates blood pressure. With its high water content, zucchini is hydrating and low in calories, making it perfect for anyone looking to maintain or lose weight without sacrificing flavor or nutrition.

#2 Lentils: A protein powerhouse Lentils are packed with protein, offering around 18 grams per cooked cup. They're also an excellent source of dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and makes one feel full. Lentils are rich in essential minerals such as iron and folate that keep energy levels and health up. Including lentils in your diet can help you fulfill daily protein requirements without consuming animal products.

Dish 1 Creating flavorful curry bases To make a delicious curry base with zucchini and lentils, first, saute onions, garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, salt, and pepper until fragrant. Add chopped zucchini and rinsed lentils into the mix before pouring vegetable broth over everything until fully submerged; let simmer until both become tender but not so much that they fall apart easily when gently stirred together occasionally while cooking.