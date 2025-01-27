Combining raspberries and almonds: 5 dishes to try
What's the story
The tartness of raspberries and the nutty sweetness of almonds make them a match made in flavor heaven.
This dynamic duo can transform even the simplest desserts into something truly special.
So, whether you're planning a fancy dinner or just want to indulge a little, these five dessert ideas will let you savor every bit of this delicious combo.
Tart
Raspberry almond tart
A raspberry almond tart is a timeless dessert, highlighting the perfect pairing of raspberries and almonds.
The crust is crafted from almond flour, imparting a luxurious, nutty flavor that beautifully contrasts with the fresh raspberries arranged on top.
And, for that added touch of sophistication, glaze the raspberries with apricot jam for a tantalizing, glossy finish.
Financiers
Almond and raspberry financiers
Financiers are delicate French almond cakes that are incredibly moist, light, and full of flavor.
By pressing a few raspberries into the batter before baking, each bite gets a pop of tartness that perfectly balances the sweet almond cake.
These are ideal for a fancy tea-time treat or as elegant dessert canapes at parties.
Crumble bars
Raspberry almond crumble bars
If you're a fan of texture in your desserts, raspberry almond crumble bars are a game-changer.
These bars boast layers of buttery almond crumble, with a hearty layer of raspberry jam in between.
The crumble topping provides a satisfying crunch with each bite.
On the other hand, the raspberry jam brings a burst of sweet and tangy goodness.
This results in a perfect symphony of textures and flavors.
Biscotti
Chocolate-dipped raspberry almond biscotti
Inspired by the classic Italian treat, these chocolate-dipped raspberry almond biscotti feature a delicious combination of crunchy almonds and sweet-tart dried raspberries in a twice-baked cookie.
Dipping one end in rich, melted dark chocolate brings a touch of luxury to this otherwise simple delight.
Pair these biscotti with your morning coffee or enjoy them as a post-dinner indulgence.
Cheesecake
Raspberry almond cheesecake
A creamy cheesecake with a hint of almond extract, crowned with a generous layer of fresh raspberries - that's our pick for the most indulgent way to savor this classic combo.
The velvety cheesecake gets a crunch with almonds scattered across the top, while the raspberries bring a welcome tartness that perfectly balances the rich cheese.