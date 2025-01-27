Unique ways to incorporate arrowroot powder into your recipes
What's the story
Arrowroot powder is a gluten-free flour derived from the root of the arrowroot plant.
It serves as a great thickening agent for soups, sauces, and desserts.
Its advantage over other thickeners is its lack of flavor and its ability to leave foods clear and glossy, not cloudy.
Read on to discover five unique ways to use arrowroot powder in your culinary creations.
Thickening agent
Thicken soups and sauces without the gluey texture
Arrowroot powder is a fantastic option for thickening soups and sauces as it doesn't need high temperatures like cornstarch or flour to do its job.
Just use two teaspoons of arrowroot powder (dissolve it in a bit of cool water first) instead of one tablespoon of cornstarch.
This switch guarantees your sauces are silky, not gluey, and stay clear instead of cloudy.
Baking assistant
Create crispy coatings for baked goods
If you crave that crispy crunch on your baked treats but don't want the hassle of frying, arrowroot powder is your new secret weapon.
Simply mix it in with your breading of choice before coating veggies or tofu.
It crisps up beautifully in the oven, giving you that fried texture without the extra oil.
Vegan cheese
Perfect vegan cheese alternatives
Arrowroot powder is the secret ingredient for vegan cheese alternatives, giving them that stretchy, meltable quality you've been missing.
By adding one to two tablespoons to your cashew or almond-based cheese recipes, you'll create a texture that mimics traditional melted cheese.
This is ideal for leveling up your pizzas or grilled cheese sandwiches, where the meltiness of the cheese is crucial to the dish.
Pie perfection
Enhance fruit pies with a clear filling
The elusive secret to crystal clear fruit pies is all about the right thickener!
Arrowroot powder is the key! It thickens pie fillings at lower temps without making them look like a murky pond.
Just use one tablespoon of arrowroot (mixed with cold water first) for every cup of liquid in your filling, and say hello to the clearest pie on the block!
Ice cream innovation
Homemade dairy-free ice cream that's not icy
Making creamy dairy-free ice cream at home often leads to an icy texture because of the water content in alternative milks.
Arrowroot powder works as an emulsifier that keeps ice crystals from forming during freezing.
For each cup of alternative milk in your recipe, whisk in one teaspoon of arrowroot powder before churning.