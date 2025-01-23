Buddha's hand: 5 ways to cook with this extraordinary fruit
Buddha's hand is an extraordinary citrus fruit, cherished for its beautiful form and captivating fragrance.
Unlike typical citrus, it doesn't have juicy segments. Instead, its value lies in the zest and pith.
Discover five creative ways to use Buddha's hand in your culinary creations, elevating flavors and bringing a touch of unexpected delight to familiar recipes.
Oil infusion
Infuse your oils
Infusing olive oil with Buddha's hand zest adds a gourmet touch to your meals.
Just pop some zest strips into a bottle of olive oil, wait two weeks, and voila! You've got a fancy dressing for salads or a secret weapon for sauteing veggies.
The oil soaks up the fruit's perfume, perfect for Mediterranean dishes.
Baking bliss
Elevate your baking
Add a tablespoon of finely grated Buddha's hand zest to your favorite baking recipes for a burst of citrusy aroma.
Whether you're whipping up cookies, cakes, or bread, a little bit of this vibrant zest goes a long way. It infuses your treats with a bright, citrusy essence that's both delicate and distinctive.
It complements vanilla and almond flavors beautifully.
Cocktail creativity
Create unique cocktails
Buddha's hand makes for a delicious and unique syrup for cocktails or mocktails.
Simply simmer one cup of water with one cup of sugar and a handful of thinly sliced Buddha's hand until the sugar is fully dissolved.
Allow it to cool, then strain out the solids. This syrup imparts a subtle citrus flavor to any drink.
Tea time
Enhance your tea
Adding dried slices of Buddha's hand to your tea infuses a vibrant citrus aroma that pairs perfectly with green or black tea.
Simply dry thin slices in the oven at a low temperature until brittle.
Store in an airtight container and pop them directly into your teapot or infuser for a revitalizing spin on your afternoon tea routine.
Seasoning magic
Aromatic seasoning blend
Making a dry seasoning blend with ground dried Buddha's hand peel is a convenient way to add a burst of its distinctive flavor to dishes before cooking or at the table.
Simply combine the ground peel with sea salt, black pepper, and your favorite herbs like thyme or rosemary. This fragrant seasoning blend will elevate everything from roasted vegetables to grilled tofu steaks.