How to wear floral prints like a celebrity

Floral prints have always been a favorite in fashion, giving a fresh and lively vibe to any outfit. Bollywood celebs, with their unique styles, have made floral prints a staple in their wardrobes. From casual outings to red carpet appearances, these stars have shown us how to wear floral prints in the most stylish way. Here's how you can add these prints to your wardrobe.

#1 Deepika Padukone's floral elegance Deepika Padukone's love for floral prints is evident in her choice of dresses. She often opts for long, flowing gowns with delicate floral patterns that exude elegance and grace. These dresses are perfect for formal occasions or evening events where you want to make a subtle yet impactful statement.

#2 Alia Bhatt's casual chic Alia Bhatt loves to wear floral prints in her casual outfits. From sundresses to tops paired with jeans, she shows how versatile these prints can be. Her style is perfect for daytime outings or casual get-togethers, where comfort meets chicness.

#3 Kareena Kapoor Khan's bold choices Kareena Kapoor Khan isn't afraid to go bold with floral prints. She often opts for bright colors and large patterns that grab attention. Her outfits are ideal for those who want to make a statement and stand out from the crowd.