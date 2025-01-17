Explore Delhi's historical and modern side with this 3-day itinerary
What's the story
New Delhi, the capital of India, is a city where history meets modernity.
This article provides a three-day itinerary that covers both the ancient monuments and the modern lifestyle of this vibrant city.
From the grandeur of the Red Fort to the busy streets of Connaught Place, get ready to experience the heart and soul of Delhi.
Ancient wonders
Day 1: Dive into history
Start at Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This stunning example of Indo-Islamic architecture towers at 73 meters.
Next, explore Humayun's Tomb, another UNESCO marvel. This architectural masterpiece served as the inspiration for the Taj Mahal.
Finally, visit the Red Fort to witness the grandeur of Persian and Indian architectural styles, and delve into the history of India's struggle for independence.
Spiritual journey
Day 2: Explore religious harmony
Delhi, the epitome of India's pluralism, is home to a variety of religious sites.
Start at Jama Masjid, one of India's biggest mosques.
Continue to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to witness Sikh traditions and partake in langar.
Finally, visit the Lotus Temple, a Baha'i House of Worship, known for its flowerlike shape and welcoming atmosphere to all faiths.
Urban delights
Day 3: Experience modern Delhi
The white colonnaded buildings of Connaught Place are the beating heart of Delhi's urban life, filled with restaurants, shops, and bars.
After shopping at the latest brands here or picking traditional stuff from Janpath Market, head over to Hauz Khas Village for a unique blend of contemporary art galleries and cafes nestled among medieval ruins.
Complete your evening by discovering modern Indian cuisine at South Delhi's trendy upscale restaurants.
Handy advice
Travel tips for first-timers
Traveling around Delhi can be intimidating due to its sheer size and chaotic traffic.
Choosing the metro for commuting is both cost-effective and a smart way to bypass road congestion.
Always pack a bottle of water to keep hydrated and if you have a delicate digestive system, exercise caution with street food.
And, don't forget to haggle in local markets, it's part of the shopping culture there!
Stay secure
Safety measures in Delhi
While Delhi is typically safe for tourists, it's always smart to stay cautious, particularly after the sun goes down.
Steer clear of sketchy spots at night, and keep a tight grip on your stuff in crowded places.
Stick to official taxis or those handy ride-sharing apps instead of flagging down random cabs on the street, and you'll be all set for a smooth ride through the city.