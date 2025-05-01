How to create African-inspired pottery: 5 techniques
What's the story
Crafting African-inspired clay pottery is a unique way to explore cultural artistry as you hone your skills.
This art, steeped in history and tradition, allows novices to create functional and decorative pieces.
From basic techniques, enthusiasts can begin their journey into the world of pottery with confidence.
Here are five beginner-friendly methods that are a must for anyone looking to dig into this creative craft.
Hand building
Hand building basics
Hand building is the most essential technique in pottery where you shape clay using your hands, without a potter's wheel.
As a beginner, you can start off by making simple forms such as bowls or vases using pinch pots or coil methods.
This technique gives you more control over the shape and texture of the piece, making it perfect for beginners.
Coil method
Coil method mastery
The coil method is where you roll out long strands of clay and stack them up to build up walls of a vessel.
This technique is quite versatile and can be employed to create different shapes and sizes.
Beginners should focus on keeping an even thickness throughout the coils to maintain its structure as they try their hands at different forms.
Pinch pot
Pinch pot technique
The pinch pot technique is one of the easiest ways to start working with clay.
You basically pinch a ball of clay between your fingers and thumb to create a hollow shape.
This technique is ideal for making small bowls or cups, giving beginners a chance to practice thickness and symmetry control while getting comfortable with clay.
Slab construction
Slab construction skills
Slab construction includes rolling out flat sheets of clay that can be cut into shapes and assembled into larger structures.
This technique comes in handy for geometric designs or more complex pieces like boxes or tiles.
Beginners should focus on ensuring an even thickness across slabs and scoring techniques when joining pieces together.
Surface decoration
Surface decoration techniques
Surface decoration adds visual interest to pottery pieces. You can do this through methods like carving, stamping, or adding colored slips before firing.
As a beginner, you can experiment with different tools like wooden sticks or textured objects pressed into soft clay surfaces for unique patterns while exploring your creativity within this art form.