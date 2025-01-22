Crafting refreshing herbal drinks with African lemongrass
What's the story
Lemongrass, a tropical herb native to Africa, is prized for its refreshing citrusy flavor and aroma.
This versatile plant is used not only in cooking but also in creating deliciously invigorating herbal drinks.
Infusing African lemongrass into beverages imparts a distinctive taste sensation while delivering health benefits like improved digestion and enhanced immunity.
Basics
A simple start: Lemongrass tea
All you need to prepare lemongrass tea are a few stalks of fresh or dried lemongrass.
Boil one liter of water and add about 10 grams of lemongrass. Simmer it for five minutes, then strain.
This refreshing drink can be enjoyed hot or cold, providing a calming experience that soothes the nerves and promotes relaxation.
Flavor boost
Elevate with mint and honey
Give your lemongrass tea a refreshing twist with the addition of mint leaves and honey.
Simply follow the basic lemongrass tea recipe, but add five to six fresh mint leaves during the final two minutes of simmering.
Strain the tea and stir in honey to taste.
This not only introduces a new flavor profile but also combines the digestive benefits of mint with the antibacterial properties of honey.
Refreshing twist
Cold brew lemongrass infusion
A refreshing cold brew lemongrass infusion is perfect for sizzling summer days.
Simply finely chop 20 grams of fresh lemongrass and combine it with one liter of cold water.
Allow this mixture to infuse overnight in the fridge.
In the morning, strain out the lemongrass pieces and enjoy a revitalizing cold drink with all the aromatic flavors and none of the bitterness.
Fizzy delight
Sparkling lemongrass lemonade
Add a bubbly twist to classic lemonade by infusing it with the refreshing flavor of lemongrass.
Simply boil one cup of water with one cup of sugar and 30 grams of chopped lemongrass to create a flavorful simple syrup. Stir until the sugar completely dissolves.
Once it's cool, combine it with freshly squeezed lemon juice and chilled sparkling water for a fizzy delight that perfectly balances tangy and sweet.
Exotic blend
Tropical lemongrass smoothie
For a healthy breakfast or a refreshing afternoon pick-me-up, simply blend one banana, half a cup of pineapple chunks, one tablespoon of chopped lemongrass (fresh or dried), one cup of coconut milk, and ice cubes until smooth.
This smoothie combines the creaminess of banana and coconut milk with the tropical taste of pineapple and the unique flavor of lemongrass for a truly invigorating treat.