How to create dips with avocado and pomegranate seeds
What's the story
Avocado and pomegranate seeds make a delicious combo to whip up delectable dips.
The creamy avocado and juicy pop of pomegranate seeds blend together to create a unique taste.
You can relish these dips with any snack or even with your meal.
Here are some tips to make amazing dips using these two ingredients.
Guacamole
Classic guacamole twist
To give your classic guacamole a refreshing twist, add pomegranate seeds.
Mash ripe avocados and mix them with lime juice, chopped onions, cilantro, and salt.
Fold in the pomegranate seeds gently to maintain their shape.
This addition not only enhances the flavor but also adds a pop of color to your dip.
Salsa
Spicy avocado-pomegranate salsa
For those who like a bit of heat, try making an avocado-pomegranate salsa.
Dice up avocados and mix them up with diced tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, lime juice, and salt.
Toss in a few pomegranate seeds for sweetness that counters the spiciness.
This salsa is great for pairing with tortilla chips or as a topping on tacos.
Yogurt dip
Creamy yogurt-avocado dip
For a creamy dip that perfectly balances tanginess and smoothness, blend ripe avocados till smooth.
Next, add plain yogurt, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste.
Finally, gently fold in pomegranate seeds. They not only add the most delightful texture to the dip but also create a beautiful flavor contrast, enhancing the experience of the dip.
Herb spread
Herb-infused avocado spread
Create an herb-infused spread by blending avocados with fresh herbs like basil or mint, plus lemon juice and olive oil, until smooth.
Season it lightly before folding in pomegranate seeds, which provide bursts of sweetness against the herby backdrop, making this spread ideal on toast or sandwiches.