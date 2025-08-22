DIY: How to create paper bead jewelry

Creating eco-friendly African paper beads is a sustainable and budget-friendly way of crafting some unique jewelry. This method involves recycling paper, which is mindful of the environment. The beads are made by rolling strips of paper, and can be used to make necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Using easily available and cheap materials, this craft not only promotes sustainability, but also lets you get creative without breaking the bank.

Tip 1 Selecting the right paper Choosing the right type of paper is critical for making durable beads. Old magazines, newspapers, or colorful brochures do the job well because of their vibrant colors and lightweight nature. Ensure the paper is clean and not moisture-damaged before starting. The thickness of the paper will affect how easy it'll be to roll into beads; thinner papers are generally easier to handle.

Tip 2 Cutting paper strips Cutting the paper into strips is an important step in bead-making. Take a ruler and pencil and mark out strips on the back of your chosen paper. The strips should be about one centimeter wide on one end, tapering down to a point on the other end for conical bead shape. Same-sized strips guarantee same-sized beads once rolled.

Tip 3 Rolling techniques Rolling techniques decide the final shape of your beads. Start by placing a toothpick or thin skewer at the wide end of your strip and roll tightly towards the pointed end. Apply glue along the last few centimeters of each strip to secure it in place once rolled up completely. Experiment with different rolling tensions for varied bead shapes.