Creative ribbon hairstyles you'll love

Ribbons can add a playful yet elegant touch to any hairstyle, making them a versatile accessory for a number of occasions. From enhancing a simple ponytail to creating an intricate braid, ribbons can do it all. They come in different colors, textures, and lengths, allowing you to customize your look easily. Here are some creative ideas to style your hair with ribbons that can make your everyday hairstyle special.

Tip 1 Braided elegance with ribbons Incorporating ribbons into braids can take the style several notches higher. Begin by choosing a ribbon that matches your outfit or one that contrasts with your hair color for a more dramatic effect. Thread the ribbon through each section of the braid as you proceed. This trick looks good with simple three-strand braids and intricate ones like fishtail or waterfall braids.

Tip 2 Ribbon-wrapped ponytail A ribbon-wrapped ponytail is an effortless way to add flair to a classic look. Start by tying your hair in a high or low ponytail with an elastic band. Next, take a long piece of ribbon and wrap it around the base of the ponytail a few times, covering the elastic band completely. Tie it off in a bow for an added touch of charm.

Tip 3 Half-up style with ribbon accents For fans of half-up hairstyles, ribbons can make for an eye-catching detail. Take the top section of your hair and secure it at the back with bobby pins or an elastic band. Pick thin ribbons in complementary colors and tie them around small sections of this gathered hair for subtle yet stylish accents.